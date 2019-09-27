Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Keller. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Visitation 1:00 PM Tabernacle Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Tabernacle Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

On September 19th 2019, at the age of 98, Mary L. Keller went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Born in Columbus, Ohio she lived most of her life in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. before moving to New Bern in 1984. She lived here for 32 years and was a longtime, devoted and active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

A talented vocalist, she studied music at The King's College, then in Belmar, NJ. She sang in her church choirs and took part in the Billy Graham Choir whenever the Crusade came to Washington, D.C. She spent her life helping those in need wherever she found them – in her church, her neighborhood, her family or among her friends. She had the gift of inspiring love and giving comfort, encouragement and joy to everyone she met. She was truly salt and light to all those around her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, John W. Keller and her son, John W. Keller, Jr. (Jack). She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Capri and husband Gary of Allentown, PA; daughter-in-law Donna Keller of Clayton, N.C.; brother Paul Larson and wife Sally of Jacksonville, FL.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30th. The funeral service will be held directly afterwards at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child at P O Box 3000, Boone NC 28607 or Tabernacle Baptist Church at P O Box 1510, New Bern, NC 28563.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



