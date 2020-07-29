Mary Louise Duggan, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mary was born in Lansford, Pennsylvania to the parents of Paul and Christina Zona. Mary is a graduate of Lansford High School and went on to graduate from the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown, PA. While in nurses' training she met the love of her life, Richard J Duggan while he attended Muhlenberg College after returning from the Korean War. They were married shortly after both graduated in June 1957.

She worked in the nursing profession for many years in the Allentown area and enjoyed helping and caring for those in need. The value of an education was instilled in all of the Zona children and Mary took this to heart also earning her Bachelors of Education degree from East Stroudsburg University during those years

When Dick retired from Mack Truck Corp. in 1995 they retired to Fairfield Harbour to enjoy the good life.

As a homemaker Mary loved cooking and finding new recipes. She reveled in conquering crossword puzzles and mind games like trivia and sudoku. She truly enjoyed dinner out with friends from the Harbour. Her and her husband both enjoyed traveling and one of the highlights of their trips was a visit to Ireland to meet Dick's relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Richard J Duggan, two sisters, Christine Buhay and Anna Patterson and two brothers, infant baby brother Paul, Jr. and Paul R. Zona. She is survived by her beloved son Joseph and her grandson, Michael and his wife Shannon and her granddaughter Kelly. Her surviving siblings are Betty Haines of Browns Mills, New Jersey, Susan Laubach of Boyertown, Pennsylvania and Nancy Uhland (Douglas) of New Bern and Robert J Zona of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. Mary will also be sadly missed by her 9 nephews and nieces.

Memorial donations can be made to St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church, PO Box 18, Lansford, Pennsylvania 18232.

Services have been trusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. On Friday, July 31, visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 pm, with a memorial service to follow at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store