Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Louise Toodle Foy, 96 , of 1691 Hwy 41 East, Trenton, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 her home.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in the Haiti Cemetery, Trenton.

She is survived by one sister, Idella McDaniel of Trenton; one brother, Jimmy Toodle of Boston, Mass.; one daughter, Audrey McEachin of the home.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store