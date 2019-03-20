Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Givens. View Sign

Mary Louise Givens, formerly of New Bern, passed away on March 17th, 2019, in Lancaster, PA after sustaining a head injury from a fall earlier in the month.

Marylou was born in 1934 in Sayre, PA to Josephine (Gori) and Roscoe Evans. She graduated from Lewisburg High School. She received her college degree from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson, NC and taught business in the Wilson County school system and technical college for many years. Marylou married Harrison (Huck) Givens in 1981, beginning a loving partnership lasting nearly 40 years. Huck's career led to years of living outside of the United States. As a couple they loved this life, having numerous adventures and making life-long friends wherever they lived. From Canada to Taiwan to Egypt to Italy to Hungary, Marylou brought compassion mixed with fun everywhere she lived.

They retired to New Bern, NC and eventually moved to The Mews at Homestead Village in Lancaster, PA in 2007.

At the age of 84, Marylou died as she lived, with her last activity in life being a delicious meal out on the town with her family. Food was one of her great passions. Whether cooking, dining out or shopping at the Central and Asian Markets she loved the adventure of trying different foods from various cultures. Always keeping her mind and body active, she was an avid reader, bridge player, and enjoyed Pilates and yoga. She was known for her kindness, her laugh, and her enthusiasm for life right up to the end.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and older brother, Joseph C. Evans. Surviving are her husband, "Huck", daughter Beth Rowland (Tommy), granddaughters Jordan Rowland and Emily Potter (Thomas), and great grandsons Carson and Grayson Potter. Her extended family is John Givens (Vicki), and their children Harrison, Hannah, Leah, Rachel, Sarah, and Mia; and Mary Elizabeth Sargent (Michael) and their children David, Eric, and William. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Beans and Sophie.

Following Marylou's wishes, instead of a service, there will be a celebration of life held at a later date. In the meantime, friends, family, and well-wishers are encouraged to toast a woman whose life was well lived.

We wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and aides in the Trauma Neuro Unit and 8th floor at Lancaster General Hospital for their professionalism and support. We would also like to give a special thank you to Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy who helped her pass with dignity and grace.

Memorials may be made in Marylou's memory to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Humane League of Lancaster County 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602.

3110 Lititz Pike

Lititz , PA 17543

