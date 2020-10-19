Mary Meadows Ross, 81, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. She worked at Maola Milk & Ice Cream in New Bern for 30 years and retired in 2004. She was an avid reader and loved to make cookies and candy to share with coworkers, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ross; her parents, Charlie and Nellie Meadows; and siblings, Jackie Ketchum, Robert Meadows, Ray Meadows, Hattie Marcy, James Meadows, and Donald Meadows.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Sherri Ross (Joe) of New Bern and Sheila Hill (Kevin) of Vanceboro; sisters, Kathleen Ketchum of Stella, Carolyn Mercer of Trenton, Deborah Ketchum (Lenny) of Richlands, Judy Meadows of Maysville, and Ada Meadows of Raleigh; brother, Joe Meadows (Nancy) of Maysville; grandchildren, Charles and Andrew Ross, Karly, Timothy and Melissa Straub; and great grandson, Kaleb Straub.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





