Mary Roberta Austin Conzelman, 84, passed away at home in Fairfield Harbour, New Bern, NC, on Saturday, October 26th, surrounded by her children. "Bobbie" descended from the earliest settlers of Vermont and was the only granddaughter of the Honorable Warren R. Austin, US Senator from Vermont and first Ambassador to the United Nations. She was the daughter of Col. Edward and Ruth Wheaton Austin and moved often growing up, living in St. Augustine, FL, Montpelier, VT, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Burlington, VT, Governor's Island, NY and New Haven, CT. She attended the American School in Rio, Burlington High School, Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT, and Wheaton College in Massachusetts. She is predeceased by brothers Frank and, by five hours, Edward Austin, Jr of Ft. Myers, FL.

She is preceded in death by LTC Peter S. Conzelman with whom she spent 56 years of adventure and love. During their years in the Army, they lived in Florida, Italy, Germany, Kansas, Korea, Montpelier (while he served in Vietnam), South Carolina, Virginia and Connecticut. In retirement they lived in Glastonbury, CT, before final retirement in New Bern, NC.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters: Clair (Maria) – Louisville, KY; Peter (Victoria Bay) – St. Petersburg, FL; Susan – Neenah, WI; Betsy – New Bern; and Cathy (Jon Larcheveque) – Owego, NY; eight grandchildren: Bobby (Viktoriya), Tara Conzelman-Cheng (Jason Cheng), Trevor Larcheveque (Sarah Heitmeyer), Julie Larcheveque, James, Lauren, Tasha and Catlin; and 3 great grandchildren: Finley, Nora and Jayden. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Patricia Greeley of Framingham, MA, and Janet Austin of Ft. Myers, FL; many nephews and a niece, good friends Rob and Chris Skrotsky and New Bern cousins Anne and Andy Davidson.

As a young woman, Bobbie was active in the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and various Army clubs. In North Carolina, she was a member of the Fairfield Harbour Yacht Club, the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and First Presbyterian Church.

Bobbie was a devoted mother and grandmother, full of grace and beauty. She loved hearing people's life stories and lived her life practicing unconditional love. Her smile lit up our days.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2nd, at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church in New Bern with the Rev. Dr. Maren Sonstegard-Spray officiating. A reception will follow. An extended family "Celebration of Life" will be held in the future with the interment of both Peter and Bobbie Conzelman in the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to the angels of Craven County Hospice and Seniors Choosing to Live at Home. Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church Foundation, 400 New St, New Bern, NC 28560 or to the Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563.

Online condolences may be made to the Conzelman family at

Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



