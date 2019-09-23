Mary Rowena Banks, 93, of Trent Woods, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

She was a longtime member of Broad Street Christian Church where she was very active in many of the ministries. She also enjoyed ceramics, eating out, and participating in the Golden Age Club.

Rowena is survived by her son, Dexter Banks (wife, Cynthia); daughter-in-law, Theresa Riggs; four grandsons, Paul, Corey, Stephen, and Daniel; one granddaughter, Jennifer; six great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lewis Banks, Jr.; daughter, Paula Banks Kramer; son, Stephen Brown Banks; and grandsons, William David Peterson, Jr. and Jeffrey Dwain Banks.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at Cotten Funeral Home.

Her service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th at Broad Street Christian Church. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Broad Street Christian Church.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





