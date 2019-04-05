Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marylou Creal. View Sign

After a protracted battle with cancer, Marylou Creal died on April 3, 2019 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 54. She leaves behind a loving family, including her mother, Bonnie; long-time partner, John; three sons, Will, Cody and Noah; daughters-in-law, Melissa and Kara; and grandson, James. Marylou was born on October 6, 1964 in Beaufort, SC to Robert and Bonnie Creal. She grew up in a loving military family with sister, Sharon and brother, Richard. Marylou graduated from East Carolina University in 1987. With an intense passion for education, Marylou would go on to earn her Masters of Education from Campbell University in 2002, achieve National Board Certification in 2005 and spend more than 26 years teaching middle and high school sciences. In addition to her lifelong devotion to teaching, Marylou also had a passion for cooking, traveling and all things outdoors. However, Marylou's single greatest calling in life was being an exceptionally loving, self-sacrificing and devoted mother to her three sons, Will, Cody and Noah. A memorial service for Marylou will be held at Two Cities Church in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday April 6th at 1:30pm followed by a reception with light refreshments; all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer.



