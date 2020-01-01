Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mathews Funeral Home 3206 Gillionville Road Albany , GA 31707 (229)-435-5657 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mathews Funeral Home 3206 Gillionville Road Albany , GA 31707 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Mathews Funeral Home 3206 Gillionville Road Albany , GA 31707 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Matt was born September 3, 1960 in New Bern, NC. He graduated from Quantico High School, Quantico, VA, a year early in 1977, and was the school's outstanding golfer in his senior year. He then enrolled in Auburn University at age 16 and received a degree in chemistry four years later. Remaining at Auburn, he graduated a second time with a degree in Pharmacy and was a Pharmacist in North Carolina and Georgia for 35 years.

Matt was a diehard Auburn football fan, he enjoyed watching sports or sports talk shows on ESPN. He followed The Weather Channel and enjoyed tracking hurricanes and posting them on his hurricane tracking map. One of his signature sayings was "The wind's picking up!" He could often be found fishing off the dock at Lake Blackshear or running around the lake. Matt was a loving husband, father, and son who will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Daniels, Albany, GA, his parents, Janet and Charlie Daniels, New Bern, NC, and three children, Natalie Daniels, Peachtree City, Bryan Daniels and wife Elizabeth, Newnan, GA, Caitlyn Kessler and husband Corbett, Florence, AL. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Marcus and Ruth Block and Ed and Thelma Daniels

The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Avenue, Albany, GA 30701.

