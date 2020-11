Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Larney Rossi, 62 of Arapahoe, died on Oct. 29, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Rossi of Arapahoe; brothers, Bob Rossi of New Bern and Tom Rossi of Charleston, S.C.; sisters, Christine Littleton of Salisbury and Beth Rossi of Minneapolis, Minn.; and seven grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.





