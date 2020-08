Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Thomas Small, 29, of New Bern, died Aug. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Shadrack and Susette Small of Rockwell; brother, Jamey Small of Rockwell; sister, Brittany Ridenhour of Gold Hill.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



