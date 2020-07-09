NEW BERN - Maura Kathleen Freemon, 60, unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. A longtime resident of New Bern and graduate of Sweet Briar College '82, Kathleen was a loving mother and fun-loving sister. She loved all things horses and enjoyed making jewelry in her spare time. Kathleen was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and never met a stranger. She will be missed for her warm heart and free spirit.
Memorial services for Kathleen will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church's outdoor chapel with Rev. Paul Canady officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Retirement Home for Horses, Inc. PO Box 2100, Alachua, FL 32616-2100, or www.millcreekfarm.org.
Kathleen is survived by her loving father Joseph Mark Freemon, Jr. (New Bern), her dear sons Jeffrey Honig and wife Madison (Gainesville, FL), Robert Honig (Anacortes, WA), her sisters Carson Freemon Meinen and husband Ed (Ft. Worth, TX), Leslie Freemon Bazemore (Greenville), her brothers Joseph Mark Freemon, III and wife Helen McLean (New Zealand), Stuart Freemon and wife Patti (Pikesville), along with several nieces and nephews.
