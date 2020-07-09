1/1
Maura Kathleen Freemon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Maura Kathleen Freemon, 60, unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. A longtime resident of New Bern and graduate of Sweet Briar College '82, Kathleen was a loving mother and fun-loving sister. She loved all things horses and enjoyed making jewelry in her spare time. Kathleen was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and never met a stranger. She will be missed for her warm heart and free spirit.
Memorial services for Kathleen will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church's outdoor chapel with Rev. Paul Canady officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Retirement Home for Horses, Inc. PO Box 2100, Alachua, FL 32616-2100, or www.millcreekfarm.org.
Kathleen is survived by her loving father Joseph Mark Freemon, Jr. (New Bern), her dear sons Jeffrey Honig and wife Madison (Gainesville, FL), Robert Honig (Anacortes, WA), her sisters Carson Freemon Meinen and husband Ed (Ft. Worth, TX), Leslie Freemon Bazemore (Greenville), her brothers Joseph Mark Freemon, III and wife Helen McLean (New Zealand), Stuart Freemon and wife Patti (Pikesville), along with several nieces and nephews.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Freemon Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church's
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved