Maurice Barg, born August 9, 1928 in Franklin, NH, resident of New Bern, NC, since 2012, and former resident of Scarsdale, NY and Brookfield, CT, passed away on November 24, 2019 at the age of 91.

Loving husband of 59 years to Rita Diane Blumberg, who passed on September 24, 2014. She was taken from him suddenly but lived with him forever. He is survived by his children, Peter Barg of St. Louis, MO and his wife Abby Kelman, Lori Barg of Plainfield, VT and Meredith Stone of Holly Springs, NC and her husband Al Stone. Grandfather to Hannah Barg, Jessica Stone, Alexander Barg, Emma Barg and Adina Barg.

Maurice was pre-deceased by his parents, Rosa and Israel Barg, and his sisters, Bernice and Sonya. He was a 1946 graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy, graduated from Harvard University, Cum Laude, in 1950 and earned his MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1953.

He was a pioneer in developing the patient education, communications and entertainment in hospitals, as an Executive Vice President of Electronics Leasing Corporation, and later founding MBTV in the 1980's where he was active until his retirement.

He enjoyed tennis, boating on Candlewood Lake in Connecticut and the Neuse River in NC, and activities with his neighbors and friends in New Bern and elsewhere. He had a wonderful life and was grateful to all who made it so. He will be missed by family and friends.

