Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max Alan Jordan. View Sign



In accordance with his wishes, the burial will be a private service conducted by Reverend Eric Morphis. The family will receive friends at the residence.

He was the son of the late Claudius Franklin Jordan and Ruby Griffin Jordan. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War and was a graduate of Port Arthur College. He had a distinguished career with the Federal Aviation Federation and was a member of the Vanceboro United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by brother, Dewey Jordan; and sisters, Vashti McClelland and Ruth Jordan.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beth Taylor Jordan; daughter, Jeri Jordan Whitford and husband, Bruce, of Vanceboro; son, R. Alan Jordan and wife, Tina, of Washington, NC; granddaughter, Meredith Lancaster Decker; great-grandson, Caleb Decker; and brother, Royce C. Jordan and wife, Janice.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Vanceboro United Methodist Church, in care of Michelle Stotesberry, 114 Plantation Creek Drive, Vanceboro, NC 28586; or to the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 439, Vanceboro, NC 28586.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

Online condolences at

VANCEBORO - Max Alan Jordan, 86, of Vanceboro, passed away March 5th at his home.In accordance with his wishes, the burial will be a private service conducted by Reverend Eric Morphis. The family will receive friends at the residence.He was the son of the late Claudius Franklin Jordan and Ruby Griffin Jordan. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War and was a graduate of Port Arthur College. He had a distinguished career with the Federal Aviation Federation and was a member of the Vanceboro United Methodist Church.He is preceded in death by brother, Dewey Jordan; and sisters, Vashti McClelland and Ruth Jordan.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beth Taylor Jordan; daughter, Jeri Jordan Whitford and husband, Bruce, of Vanceboro; son, R. Alan Jordan and wife, Tina, of Washington, NC; granddaughter, Meredith Lancaster Decker; great-grandson, Caleb Decker; and brother, Royce C. Jordan and wife, Janice.In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Vanceboro United Methodist Church, in care of Michelle Stotesberry, 114 Plantation Creek Drive, Vanceboro, NC 28586; or to the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 439, Vanceboro, NC 28586.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home

608 Farm Life Avenue

Vanceboro , NC 28586

(252) 244-0770 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close