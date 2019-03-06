VANCEBORO - Max Alan Jordan, 86, of Vanceboro, passed away March 5th at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, the burial will be a private service conducted by Reverend Eric Morphis. The family will receive friends at the residence.
He was the son of the late Claudius Franklin Jordan and Ruby Griffin Jordan. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War and was a graduate of Port Arthur College. He had a distinguished career with the Federal Aviation Federation and was a member of the Vanceboro United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by brother, Dewey Jordan; and sisters, Vashti McClelland and Ruth Jordan.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beth Taylor Jordan; daughter, Jeri Jordan Whitford and husband, Bruce, of Vanceboro; son, R. Alan Jordan and wife, Tina, of Washington, NC; granddaughter, Meredith Lancaster Decker; great-grandson, Caleb Decker; and brother, Royce C. Jordan and wife, Janice.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Vanceboro United Methodist Church, in care of Michelle Stotesberry, 114 Plantation Creek Drive, Vanceboro, NC 28586; or to the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 439, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
