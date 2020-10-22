Maxine Keel Tingle Tyndall, 83, of New Bern died Monday, October 19, 2020 in Raleigh following a long illness. A native of Pamlico County, Maxine lived in Trent Woods from 1973 until 2017. Her career as a Social Worker spanned 40 years having worked in Durham, Onslow and Craven counties with the Department of Social Services. After retirement, she worked at Craven Regional Medical Center as a discharge planner and was a hospice worker for many years. Maxine had a passion for sewing, doing needlepoint and cross-stitch. She was known for her willingness to accept responsibility, her tenacity and her commitment to helping others. Maxine was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering and serving as a wedding planner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10AM at Pollock-Best Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bryan Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A private burial will take place at a later date in New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
COVID mandates will be enforced.
Maxine is survived by her brother, Ralph M. Keel Jr (Nancy) of Virginia Beach VA, two sons, James Russell Tingle (Randy) of North Raleigh; John Mark Tingle (Melanie) of New Bern; one grandson, John Mark Tingle II (Izzy) of Magnolia, DE, and one great-granddaughter, Emerson Tingle; nephews Dave Keel and Matthew Keel of Virginia Beach, VA.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Tyndall Family.