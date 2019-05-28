NEW BERN - Maxine N. Speer, 87, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on May 25, 2019. Born in Belleville, West Virginia, she graduated from Parkersburg High School and Comptometer School. She was a long time resident of Urbana, Ohio where she was employed by Chicago Vitreous Corporation and attended the First Presbyterian Church. She loved sewing and gardening. She was predeceased by her husband John Speer; daughter Pamela Ogg; parents Clyde and Nelta Huffman; and brother, Ronald Ellsworth. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Colette Maple (Chris) of New Bern; sister Phyllis Hughes of Columbus, Ohio; brothers Ed Huffman (Barbara) of Belleville, West Virginia and John Huffman (Hazel) of Washington, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jennifer Whitehead, Allison Harris, and Margaret Maple; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Judy, Cambria Whitehead and John Judy. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Centenary United Methodist Church Chapel, followed by a reception. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019