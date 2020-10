Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Melita Diane Collins, 64 of Hubert died Oct. 5, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Seaside Memorial Park, Swansboro.

Survivors include daughters, Brenda McKinley, Candy Bass; brothers, Clyde Wayne, Leslie Mcausley; and sister, Linda Mcausely.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to noon before the service at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.



