Melvin Joseph "Joey" Pontiff Jr., 55, of New Bern died March 25, 2019.
He was the owner and operator of Joe Signs for 35 years. Joey's passions were art, surfing and golf. He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Joseph Pontiff, Sr.
Surviving is his mother, Shelby Pontiff, brothers, Ron and his daughter Kelsey, Don and his daughter, Zoey.
A memorial service will be held 7:00pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Tee of Coastal Carolinas, PO Box 1820, Shallotte, NC 28459
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Pontiff family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019