Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merril Jackson Dail Jr..
RALEIGH - Merril Jackson Dail, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Merril was born December 19, 1946 in Craven County to the late Merril Jackson Dail, Sr. and Mary Estelle Daugherty Dail. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970. Merril enjoyed life to its fullest, was a great husband, Dad, Papa and brother, an avid golfer, youth sports coach and a #1 Tarheels fan. He always loved hard and put his family's needs first but above all he loved his Lord. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service, Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:15 pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh and other times at the home, 8224 Yaxley Hall Drive, Raleigh. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest with Military Honors. In the spirit of Merril's personality and love, please feel free to come as you are. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bridgett Tanner Dail; children, Tammy Dail Kurczek (Michael), Jamie E. Burns (Tiffany), Ryan Jackson Dail (Maria), Jennifer R. Burns (Michael), and Barrett J. Dail; grandchildren, Catherine, Jessica, Becky, Dylan, Ayden, Jordan, Savannah, Jason, Franki, Adam, Andrew, August, and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Arya, Avery, Destiny, Breigha, Kellan, Logan, and Baby Pridgen; siblings, Robert Dail, Earl Dail (Linda), Carol Crayton (Skip) of New Bern; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Merril was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lee Burns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
