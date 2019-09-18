Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merry Lynn Rosania. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Merry Lynn Rosania, daughter of the late George and Lillian Doreen Cowling, was born May 30, 1942 in Surrey, England. She passed away at home in New Bern, NC on September 1, 2019.

She was married to Fredrick James Rosania in August of 1964 and had two daughters, Samantha Lee and Michelle Lynn.

Lynn was an insurance agent for 30 years.

Lynn was an avid horsewoman and both competed in and helped judge competitive trail rides in New Jersey. She was an enthusiastic bird watcher and participated in the World Series of Birding for many years.

Lynn was involved in many volunteer organizations. When her children were young she was a 4-H club leader. She was a Sunday school teacher at Garretson Road Church of Christ. She ran roadside cleanup crews in both New Jersey and North Carolina. She was a Red Cross volunteer and helped to aid many who had lost their homes to fire. She delivered meals and helped drive the less abled and elderly for doctor's appointments and errands.

A memorial service will be held at Broad Creek Christian Church, 45 Olympic Rd., New Bern, NC on September 28, 2019 at 4:00pm.

Lynn is survived by her husband James and her daughter Samantha Lee.

Arrangements are by Cotton Funeral Home.

