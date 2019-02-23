RALEIGH - Meyona Z. Bryant Moses, 50, formally of New Bern, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 in Raleigh.
She is survived by her husband, Kingsley Moses.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Little Macedonia Baptist Church, 246 Little Macedonia Road NW, in Supply. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
A viewing will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home - Brunswick County, 1705 Southport Supply Road SE, Bolivia.
