Michael Dewayne Gaskill, 59, of 1493 Davis Field Rd., Pollocksville, formerly of Wilmington, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Frank Murphy, Sr. Cemetery, Goshen Rd., Pollocksville.

Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.





