Michael "Mike" E. Hardy, 48, of Chocowinity, passed on November 6, 2020.

Mike was preceded in death by his Mother, Frances Ann Hardy.

He is survived his by wife, Kathy Hardy; father, Eugene Hardy; three children, Kelsey Miller, Alan Hardy and Nikki Dixon: two sisters, Debbie Hardy and Julie Hardy: two nieces, Sheri Banks and Nicole Brinkley: two nephews, Cody Banks and Corey Conley.

Mike worked with paint and body work most of his life. One of his favorite things was painting automobiles. Mike had a big heart, a fond love of animals and a great sense of humor. He had a deep love of God, his family and his friends, they loved him as much in return: he will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Joseph B Paul Jr. Washington Funeral & Cremation is handling the services.



