NEW BERN - Mr. Michael George "Mitchell" Ragan, 98, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. A native of Allegheny County, PA, Mitchell, as he was affectionately known, met and married the love of his life and settled in New Bern. Mitchell was a proud US Marine, and a devoted member of American Legion Post 24 for over 70 years. The Annex to the Post was named in his honor. He was the Post, District, and State Vice Commander. Mitchell was also an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. Mitchell, along with his wife, Grace Powers Ragan, opened and operated the first Dairy Queen in Eastern North Carolina. They managed to open a second store in Havelock. They won many State and National Awards for his outstanding service. Grace and Mitchell also established the "Michael & Grace Powers Ragan/Dairy Queen Nursing Scholarship Endowment" at Craven Community College with the hope of giving back to the community that gave so much to them. Sadly, Mitchell was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Marie Powers Ragan in 2014, along with his brothers John and Martin Ragan.
Graveside services for Mitchell, with Fr. Tom Tully officiating, will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Mitchell is survived by his devoted nieces and nephews; Harvey W. Heath, of Raleigh; Betty Powers Wetherington, of Jasper; Linda Heath Bassetti, of Thomasville; Bill Powers, of New Bern; Patricia Powers Williams, of Tucson, AZ; and Richard Powers, of New Bern. He also leaves behind a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to assist the Ragan Family.