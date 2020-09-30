1/
Michael George Ragan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Mr. Michael George "Mitchell" Ragan, 98, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. A native of Allegheny County, PA, Mitchell, as he was affectionately known, met and married the love of his life and settled in New Bern. Mitchell was a proud US Marine, and a devoted member of American Legion Post 24 for over 70 years. The Annex to the Post was named in his honor. He was the Post, District, and State Vice Commander. Mitchell was also an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. Mitchell, along with his wife, Grace Powers Ragan, opened and operated the first Dairy Queen in Eastern North Carolina. They managed to open a second store in Havelock. They won many State and National Awards for his outstanding service. Grace and Mitchell also established the "Michael & Grace Powers Ragan/Dairy Queen Nursing Scholarship Endowment" at Craven Community College with the hope of giving back to the community that gave so much to them. Sadly, Mitchell was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Marie Powers Ragan in 2014, along with his brothers John and Martin Ragan.
Graveside services for Mitchell, with Fr. Tom Tully officiating, will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Mitchell is survived by his devoted nieces and nephews; Harvey W. Heath, of Raleigh; Betty Powers Wetherington, of Jasper; Linda Heath Bassetti, of Thomasville; Bill Powers, of New Bern; Patricia Powers Williams, of Tucson, AZ; and Richard Powers, of New Bern. He also leaves behind a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to assist the Ragan Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved