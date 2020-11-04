Michael L. "Mike" Weatherly, 70, of New Bern, passed away on November 1, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
He was a lifelong resident of New Bern, NC and a 1968 graduate of New Bern High School where he played football and was on the 1966 baseball state championship team. Mike served in the U.S. Army and he recently retired from Weyerhaeuser after 29 years of service. He was a member of Doric Lodge No. 568. He always put his family first and he attended many activities with his children including dance recitals, motor cross and all athletic events.
Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Nancey H. Weatherly, his children Lauren and Bryan Weatherly and one sister, Betty W. Blythe, all of New Bern. He is also survived by his fur babies, Buddy and Rico. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin G. Weatherly and Marie L. Weatherly and a brother Glenwood Lee Weatherly.
His service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center 2000 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.