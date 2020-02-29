Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee Cauley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Lee Cauley, 45 of Reelsboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1974 and raised in Merritt, North Carolina by his grandparents, Jack and Inez Cauley.

Michael was owner and operator of Mike's Painting and construction. He was a master builder and painter. He had a natural love for building and fixing things with painting being his passion. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the beach and loved going fishing. He especially enjoyed college football with Alabama being his favorite team. Michael will be remembered for his bright eyes, big smile, bubbly personality, his charm and his love for others.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Inez Cauley and a very special dear friend who was like a father to him, Randy Toler, Sr.

Michael is survived by his fiancé, Beverly Armstrong Titus of the home; sons, Michael Cauley, Jr., of SC and Nichloas Blake Cauley of New Bern, NC; daughter, Mackenzie Worthington of Greenville, NC; Breanna Crain of Chino Valley, AZ; Katelyn Griffin of Reelsboro, NC; Krystyn Carey (Steve) of Stonewall, NC; Noah and Jordyn Titus of Reelsboro, NC; Father, Ronnie Cauley of Germany; Mother, Tanah Lawrence of GA; brother, Johnny Cauley of Germany; very special Aunts who helped raise him, Shirley Whitley (Bobby) of Goldsboro, NC, Martha Gilbert (Billy) of New Bern, NC, Juanita Balance (Tommy) of Olympia, NC, Patt Skaggs (Ray) of Olympia, NC, Laura Todd of New Bern, NC; a very special Uncle, Billy Cauley (Sue) of Grantsboro, NC; three precious grandkids who loved their Poppy beyond words, Presley, Caysun and Brynsun Boyer; as well as several cousins and friends whom he loved very much.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4th at Cotten Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sand Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



