Michael "Mike" Lee Wilson, 72, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Croatan Village Assisted Living.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Stephen Epperson. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.

Mike was born on September 13, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin. He lived with his parents in Baraboo, Wisconsin until 1960, when they moved to Memphis, Tennessee. He met his wife, Brenda K. Mullins Wilson at Memphis Aero while she was still in High School. On May 24, 1968, they married and this year they would be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Mike joined the Marine Corps in 1966 and reported to Parris Island, South Carolina in September which began his military career spanning 26 years achieving the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant.

Mike and Brenda have 2 sons, Michael Wayne Wilson and Randall Corey Wilson and one grandson, Brennen Michael Wilson. Mike was transferred to MCAS Cherry Point in December 1978 and it did not take long for them to make Havelock home. He loved boating, fishing, golfing, and coaching their sons in baseball and soccer. He retired August 1992 at Quantico, Virginia and immediately drove to New Bern for the Havelock / New Bern football game since Randy was playing.

In 1988, Mike and Brenda along with Phil and Peggy Hearlson purchased CENTURY 21 Home Realty. He began his 2nd career as the Property Manager. He used to say, "Brenda didn't even let me play a round of golf before I had to go to work". In 2009, he began what he called his "fun job" at the Sound of Freedom Golf Course.

During his active duty, Mike, Brenda and their sons were recognized as the Havelock Chamber Military Family of the Quarter. Mike volunteered and coached their sons and served on the Rec league soccer and T-Ball boards. Mike kept the clock at Havelock Rams Football Games and was a Rams Booster. He was a member and served as President of the Havelock Civitan Club. He served on the City of Havelock Planning Board and Board of Adjustments. He was appointed to the Craven County Tourist and Planning Board and Development Authority and served 2 terms as Chairman. He was elected to Represent Region 1 for the NC Realtor Association and received the Region 1 Regional Service Award. He was elected to the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and served as Treasurer. As part of the Military Affairs Committee for the Chamber, he purchased one of the golf carts that Craven Community College converted into little jets for Christmas and Veterans Day Parades.

Mike is survived by his wife, Brenda Wilson; sons, Wayne Wilson and wife Elizabeth and their son, Brennen, all of Holly Ridge, and Randy Wilson of Morehead City; sister, Judy Bennett of Memphis; brothers, Bob Wilson of Newport and David Wilson of Memphis, TN; 6 nieces; and 2 nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Wilson; and nephew, Michael.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Wilson family while practicing safe measures.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cherry Point Baptist Church at 212 Church Rd., Havelock, NC 28532 or to Craven Community College Foundation at 800 College Court, NC 28562.

