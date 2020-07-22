1/
Michael Montgomery Manning
Michael Montgomery Manning "Papa Mike", 77, of Grantsboro, NC died July 13, 2020. A native of Beckley, WV, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation on July 3, 1961. After 26 years of military service, he retired as a chief Master Sergeant. His life was filled with his love of golf and special time with his family, children, and grandchildren. He was always generous to causes near and dear to his heart including but not limited to The Special Olympics and local chapters of the Boys Scouts of America. He attended Bethany Christian Church in Arapahoe after relocating from Goldsboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Geraldine Manning and his brother, Roger Manning.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Suellen P. Manning; children: Michelle Sutton, Michael Manning and fiancé Donna, Scott Manning and wife Dawn, Suzette Manning Bryd and husband Stephen; Step-children: Tracy Collier, Robert Tyson and wife Tara.
He was also survived by grandchildren Tyson Collier, Jonathan Sutton, Christopher Sutton, Blake Sutton, Holly Sutton, Macy Tyson, Marcus Tyson, Peyton Manning and Garrett Byrd; great-grandchild M.J. Sutton; along with brothers, Pat and wife, Jeanie; Russell and wife, Julia; and Nathan and wife Sara; and sister, Eleanor and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
With the current health concerns and our desire to insure the safety of our friends and family, a memorial will be held at a future date.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Camp Caroline. Checks payable to CCNC with Camp Caroline in the memo line: 3398 Janiero Rd, Arapahoe, NC 28510.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Suellen and family, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We pray that God will wrap his loving arms around you and give peace! Sending our love, Janeth and Robert Hopewell
Janeth Hopewell
Friend
