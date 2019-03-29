RALEIGH - Michael Ray Bryant, 63, of 3616 Glackens Court, Raleigh, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Wake Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations where ritualistic services will be performed by the Masonic Order and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at God's City of Refuge, 953 Hibbs Road, Newport. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Morgan Funeral Home Inc
150 Williamsburg Pkwy
Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 347-9595
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019