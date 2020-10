Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Michael Louis Sittenauer, 72 of New Bern, died Oct. 25, 2020.

No services planned.

Survivors include wife, Anina Sittenauer of the home; son, Scott Sittenauer of East Troy, Wisconsin; stepson, Ryan Grubaugh of Oriental; sister, Loretta Sims of Mooresville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



