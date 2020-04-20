Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Vincent Pescia. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Vincent Pescia, 65, of New Bern, NC, passed away peacefully on 17 April 2020 in his home after battling a very courageous and long fight against cancer.

He was born in Queens, NY on 29 January 1955, son of the late Edmund and Emma Theresa Rovinelli Pescia. He is survived by his spouse June Pescia, his daughter Heather Doetzl and spouse, his daughter Wendy Pescia and finance, his Son Joseph Pescia and significant other, his grandchildren and grandpuppies. He is also survived by his two sibling's, their spouses, numerous nieces, nephews and friends whom are like family.

Mike was a very proud Veteran as he joined the Marine Corps in 1972 at the age of 17. He would later graduate as a Battery Control Central Operator in 1973 reporting to Yuma, AZ for his permanent active duty joining the 2nd Light antiaircraft missile battalion unit. In 1974 he experienced his first live missile fire with successful take down at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Later that year, he was placed on inactive reserve until his discharge in 1978 as Lance Corporal.

Mike and June have known each other since 1st grade. He would later marry his soulmate and best friend 18, October 1975. They moved from Queens, New York to North Carolina in 1978 where they began to raise their family. He would later carry on a career in real estate until he bravely became an entrepreneur and established his lawn care business "The Yankee Clipper" with his family in 1994. His legacy will continue, as his family will take over the business.

Mike was a kind and caring person, providing the very best for his family and his community. True to being a proud Son, Marine, Brother, Spouse, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Loyal friend, he lived by his armada Semper Fidelis. He will truly be missed and will always be loved.

In Lieu of the current corona virus a memorial service will not be held at this time. Michael's family will announce at a later date when they will hold service for all to pay respect and celebrate this wonderful man's life.

