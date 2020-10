Or Copy this URL to Share

Michelle Constance Crudup, 60, of Oriental, a native of New Jersey died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.



A private service will be held in New Jersey.



She is survived by her mother, Alma Reynold Crudup; brother, Saleem Crudup; two sisters, Robin Crudup and Delores Walker all of Plainfield, NJ.



Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store