Michelle L. Hopkins
Michelle L. Hopkins, age 33, a resident of Edward, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 3:00 pm Thursday September 24, 2020 at the home of Carol Kidney, 114 Tunstall Swamp Road, Aurora, and will be officiated by Marty Alligood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michelle L. Hopkins Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1465, Washington, NC 27889.
You may address condolences to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Hopkins family.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
