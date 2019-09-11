Michelle Rose Popperwill Price, 45, of Lowland passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at home.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Allen Price III and father, Walter "Nook Jr" Popperwill.

She is survived by her mother, Linda O'Brien; children, Victoria, Noelle, Emmit and Elizabeth Price; significant other, Jason Ireland and his two daughters, Destiny and Angel Ireland; paternal grandmother, Audrey Lupton; sisters, Pam Popperwill Ireland and Misol Alfonso; and brothers, Walter Glenwood Popperwill III and Juvenal Alfonso.

Her memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hobucken United Methodist Church with the Rev. Earl Sadler Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

