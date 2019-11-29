Mickey Milton Buck, 75, of Bayboro passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

He was a member of New Life FWB Church, served as Bayboro town commissioner, volunteered at CEMC, and substituted at PCHS. Mickey was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from PCS Phosphate after 35 years of service. He enjoyed playing golf but his love in life was spending time with his family and friends and helping others.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sylvia H. Buck; sons, Brad Buck of New Bern and Bryan Miller and wife, Jennifer, of Greenville; daughter, Sherry Riggs and husband, Will of Alliance; brothers, Lloyd Buck and wife, Edna, of Wilmar and Rickey Buck of Vanceboro; granddaughters, Macy Watts, Taylor Miller, Loganne Miller, and Brooke Miller; and great grandson, Austin Covington.

His funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1st at New Life FWB Church with the Rev. Scott Coghill officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow immediately in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance.

