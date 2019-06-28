On Monday, June 24, 2019, Mildred (Mickey) Annette Becker, loving wife and mother, passed away quietly at home at age 97.

Mickey was born on March 13, 1922 in Richmond Hill, New York. She received her Associates Degree in Interior Design and worked in that field for Macy's. On October 17, 1944, she married Pierre Becker; together, they raised two daughters, Dianne and Claudia.

Mickey was passionate about decorating, sewing, cooking, playing bridge, and most importantly, her family. She also loved entertaining and she spent many holidays surrounded by loved ones. She will forever be remembered for her quick wit, infectious beauty, and her kind, compassionate spirit.

Mickey was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Pierre R. Becker, Navy Ret. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne (spouse Jack Brouthers), Claudia (spouse Bob Yalden), five grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces & nephews, and many loving friends.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cotton Funeral Home and Crematory located at 2201 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, NC 28560. Flowers or donations may be sent to the funeral home.



