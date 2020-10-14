Mildred Gaskins Jordan, 97, of Aurora, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.

She is a member of White Hill OFWB Church. She owned and operated Nance Joran Nursery for 50+ years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Jordan; daughter-in-law, Patricia Jordan; two brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her son, Garry Jordan; two grandchildren, Derek Jordan and wife, Janie, and Karen Gammon and husband, Ashley; and five great grandchildren, Michael Jordan, Morgan Whitehurst, Claire Jordan, Jordan Singer and Scott Gammon.

Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18th at White Hill OFWB Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to White Hill OFWB Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 519, Aurora, NC 27806.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



