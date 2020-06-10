Mildred Rose (Jackson) Edwards
NEW BERN - Mrs. Mildred Rose Jackson Edwards, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on February 4, 1927 to the late Agnes Rose Jackson and Marvin Lenwood Jackson in Nash County, NC. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who taught her grandchildren what it meant to be a beautiful person on the inside and out. Mildred was an active member of First Baptist Church of New Bern. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cyril Edwards, Jr., and sister, Margaret Ann Jackson Purkerson.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pollock~Best Funeral Home with Dr. Sharon H. Bender officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2:00 PM and other times at the home of Bill and Sheila Austin. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Mildred's name, may be made to Craven County Hospice, PO Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561, www.cravencountync.gov/1709/Hospice.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Anne Edwards Austin, and husband Bill, of New Bern; sons, Charles Lenwood "Len" Edwards, of Knoxville, TN; and Charles Cyril Edwards, III, and wife Lisa, of New Bern. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren, Christopher David Edwards, and wife Jamie, of New Bern; Melissa Edwards Alcorn, and husband Matthew, of Clinton, TN; Keri Elizabeth Edwards, of Petersburg, VA; Samuel Barrett Edwards, of New Bern; Charles Cyril "Chuck" Edwards, IV, and wife Allison, of New Bern; Anne Caroline Austin, of Raleigh; and Catherine Rose Austin, of Chapel Hill; along with six great grandchildren.
