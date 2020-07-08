Mrs. Mildred Winkler Glaudel, 92, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side. A native of Philadelphia, PA, Mildred lived for many years in Hackettstown, NJ before moving to New Bern in 2007 with her husband Joe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great, and great-great grandmother who cherished her time with her family. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her brother Fred Winkler, her sister Ruth Bach, and her son-in-law, Louis Zarrello.
There will be no formal services. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society PO Box 326
New Bern, NC 28563, or www.colonialcapital.wixsite.com/cchs.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Gail Glaudel Zarrello, of New Bern; her grandchildren, Joanne Lee (Joseph), of Wilmington; and Joseph Zarrello (Barbara), of Wilmington. She also leaves behind her three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
