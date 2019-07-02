Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millie Bloomberg. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Millie Bloomberg, 81, of New Bern, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Millie was born on August 25, 1937 in Suffolk, VA. She was one of six children. Millie married Donald Bloomberg on January 29, 1956. She was a member of Ruth's Chapel FWB Church and worked in their daycare for many years. Millie nurtured a lot of children through the years and thoroughly enjoyed doing it. She was affectionately known as "Miss Millie" by hundreds of children and adults alike. Millie was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Township 7 Fire Department.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Martin Bloomberg, Sr.

Millie is survived by her children, Cynthia Cannon (Calton Jr.) , Donald Bloomberg, Jr. (Sue), Bruce Bloomberg (Roxy), Joyce Corey (Robert), Temple Hudson, Kirk Bloomberg, and George Bloomberg (Marie); two brothers, Jack Goodrich and James Goodrich (Debbie); 20 grandchildren; and lots of great and great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



