Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milon Ray Buck. View Sign

Milon Ray Buck, 83, of Old Bay River Rd., Grantsboro passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Norfolk, VA Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Hughes Buck; mother, Lura Price Hunnings and step-father, Carlos Hunnings; and his first wife, Reggie Arant Buck.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Simpson Lee Buck; brothers, Herman Buck, Roy Buck Sr. (Jackie), Jimmy Buck, all of Grantsboro, and Melvin Hunnings (Phyllis) of Beaufort, NC; sisters, Lois B. Riggs of Ernul, Wilma B. Merchant and Hazel B. Alcock (Frank), all of New Bern; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Milon served in the U.S. Air Force with stations in Okinawa, Japan, France and Tyndall AF Base in Homestead, Fla. After discharge he worked in construction, gas delivery, service station owner and one of the loves of his life, long-distance, coast-to-coast trucking for 43 years. He valued the early farm life, embraced hard work and always made friends wherever he was. He cherished his family, friends and church family. He attended Faith FWB Church in Bridgeton, NC.

Funeral services will be held at Bryant Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19th at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dwayne Boyd officiating. A private interment will be held in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions can be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

Funeral Home Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE

52 BRYANT ST

Alliance , NC 28509

(252) 745-4966 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.