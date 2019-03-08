Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milta Davis Fulforc. View Sign

Milta Davis Fulford, 91, of 1110 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City.

Family and friends may express condolences Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the residence. Viewing noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary and one hour prior to the service at Mt. Zion Church.

Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion M. B. Church 405 Cedar St., Beaufort, NC. The interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by two daughters, Millicent McLean of New Bern and Shelia Cuthbertson and son-in-law, Tod Cuthbertson of Havelock; and three grandchildren, Shelby, Julian and Jordan Cuthbertson.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mt. Zion MB Church Education Fund, 405 Cedar St., Beaufort, NC 28516 in honor of Milta Fulford.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

