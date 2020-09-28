1/
Milton Leon Smith
Milton Leon Smith, 95, of Oriental, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A walk through viewing will be held Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is noon, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 on the grounds of the residence, 195 Lovick Lee Rd., Oriental. The interment will follow at the Milton Smith Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille B. Smith of the home; son, Milton Andrew Smith, Oriental; daughters, Doris Hoover, Charlotte, Mildred Avery, Stonewall, Sylvia Smith, Oriental and Letitia Brown, Fayetteville; brother, Elker Smith and sister, Willie Bell Jones, both of New York; 13 grandchildren; 16, great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Covid 19 regulations will be followed.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
