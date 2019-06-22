Milton Ray Griffin, 84, of Havelock, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. Interment will follow in the mausoleum at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Griffin of New Jersey; sons, Bobby Griffin and wife Wenola of Ohio, Terry Griffin and wife Nancy of New Jersey, James Griffin of New Jersey and Gary Griffin and wife Christie of Havelock; grandchildren, Allen King, Tammy Furlow, Bobby Griffin Jr., Wenola Griffin, Melinda Griffin, Amy Lou Griffin, Jeremy Griffin, Jamie Griffin, Jessie Griffin, Nikki Casey, Samantha Griffin, Justin Griffin; great-grandchildren, Jenna Fileder, Evie Fielder, Caleb Casey, Sullivan Casey, Heather Seal, Olivia Griffin, Janessa Griffin, Nicholas Wilson, Lee Lewis, Rosa Griffin, Gabriel Griffin, Benito Griffin; and great-great-grandchildren, Sayler, Kashton and Evelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Indy Griffin.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
Flowers are welcome.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019