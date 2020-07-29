Minnie Dillahunt Rouse, 68, of New Bern, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.

Her service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 on Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive. The private interment will follow Coastal Carolina Cemetery, Jacksonville.

She is survived by her husband, Ret. Major. William "Billy" Rouse III of the home; two sisters, Beverly Boomer, Reelsboro, and Carol J. Hood, New Bern.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



