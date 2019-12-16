Minnie Hawkins Scott, age 97, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Minnie was born November 19, 1922.
She was a fun, loving, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.
She leaves behind to mourn Daughter Rosalind Robinson of Las Vegas, NV; Sister Dorothy Bryan of New Bern; Grandson Terrence Hall & (Donna) of Alexandria, VA; Three Great Grandchildren Terryn Hall, Samuel Hall, Julia Davis & (Richard); and a host of loving Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, and Friends
She is preceded in death by Parents William & Minnie Hawkins; Brothers, William and Clinton; and Sister, Helen Hawkins Lewis.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Cypress Street, New Bern, NC 28560.
Rev. Dr. Gregory Holmes, Pastor will officiate the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Scott - Hawkins family.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019