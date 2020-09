Or Copy this URL to Share

Minnie Ray Fillingame West, 100, of Greensboro, died on Aug. 31, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis West Chancellor of Louisburg; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery Extension.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





