NEW BERN - Minnie Royster Carmichael, 90, of 610 Hwy. 55 W., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport. Ritualistic services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Oscar's Memorial Chapel by the Joy Chapter OES No. 314.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Monday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Carmichael of the home. Family and friends may also express condolences at the residence. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020