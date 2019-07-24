Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Hurley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved mother, spouse, friend and neighbor to many at Pier Pointe in River Bend Miriam Hurley, 93, was welcomed to her Heavenly reward on Friday, 19 July 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. Miriam is survived by her son Michael Hurley of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and her daughters, Susie Deakin, who resides with her spouse in Lymington, England, Melinda Andrews of New Bern, and two sisters, Joan Grovert of New Hall, IA and Barbara Revsbeck of Minneapolis,. MN. Miriam is preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, and her sister Virginia.

Miriam was born April 2, 1926 in Ohio, raised in Cedar Rapids and is remembered as a happy and joyful child with a passion for books and learning which served her well in her academic studies. After High School and earning a Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Certificate she began teaching primary grade school in Iowa. Then, despite the rigors of her teaching position and family responsibilities, she sought and won a Master's Degree in Library Science from Duquesne University where she introduced countless children to the joys of reading and the benefits of education. A life-long learner and never one to let an opportunity to help someone else go past one of her most cherished activities each week was reading to young people in her neighborhood. Always the teacher and willing to give of herself, she also volunteered in the Literacy Council of Pittsburgh, PA and she supported the Craven County Library. Miriam was an excellent teacher and often remarked that the first time someone under her tutelage reads and realizes their accomplishment was a blessing far exceeding her efforts.

After the World War II years, Miriam met Davis Hurley and they were married and began a family in Seattle, WA and later moved to Pittsburgh, PA to raise their children.

Miriam was an easy person to like and many people called her friend. She had an infectious sense of humor, a quick wit, and loved puns more than jokes. She read three or four books a week and loved to discuss what she read. She loved to sit on her porch, chat with her neighbors and exchange bits of news, and to walk with Melinda around the pond in the park near her home. She was kind and gracious with just a hint of playful mischievousness. She was so easy to be with. She was a regular with her friends every Sunday for lunch after church. She was full of fun, laughed often, loved much, faced challenges head on, and in very way personified a life well lived.

Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 400 New Street, New Bern at Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1100. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to the are requested.



Published in Sun Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations