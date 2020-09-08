1/
Mona Joyce Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Joyce Moore, 51, of New Bern, died Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
Her memorial service was 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 on Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern.
She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Lee, New Bern; one son, Gregory Benton Jr., New Bern; four daughters, LaShawna Benton, New Bern, Courtney Fiol, Fayetteville, Regina Sorg and Brittney Nobles, both of New Bern; mother, Lena Murrell Moore of New Bern; father, Mack Moore Sr., Oriental; one brother, Mack Moore Jr.; three sisters, Marie Moore Hairston, Greensboro, Melissa Moore of Georgia and Michelle Johnson, New Bern; 14 grandchildren.
Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved