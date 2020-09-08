Mona Joyce Moore, 51, of New Bern, died Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.

Her memorial service was 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 on Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern.

She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Lee, New Bern; one son, Gregory Benton Jr., New Bern; four daughters, LaShawna Benton, New Bern, Courtney Fiol, Fayetteville, Regina Sorg and Brittney Nobles, both of New Bern; mother, Lena Murrell Moore of New Bern; father, Mack Moore Sr., Oriental; one brother, Mack Moore Jr.; three sisters, Marie Moore Hairston, Greensboro, Melissa Moore of Georgia and Michelle Johnson, New Bern; 14 grandchildren.

Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



